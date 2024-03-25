3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Bucks and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Thunder 82-64.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 46-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Thunder will have to make due with a 49-21 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Oklahoma City 49-20, Milwaukee 45-25

When: Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Thunder are coming into the contest hot, having won their last four games.

The Thunder entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 123-103 margin over Toronto.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee beat the Nets 115-108 on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 assists. He hasn't dropped below 30 points for three straight games.

Oklahoma City has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 49-20 record this season. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 45-25 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Sunday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Thunder just can't miss this season, having made 50.2% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've made 49.1% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Thunder are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-5-1 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 3-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.