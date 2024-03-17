Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Milwaukee Bucks
Current Records: Phoenix 39-28, Milwaukee 43-24
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Ticket Cost: $69.00
What to Know
Two dominant forwards in Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Milwaukee Bucks at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 17th at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
After a 133-119 finish the last time they played, the Suns and the Hornets decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Phoenix walked away with a 107-96 victory over the Hornets on Friday. The Suns pushed the score to 92-67 by the end of the third, a deficit the Hornets cut but never quite recovered from.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the 76ers on Thursday, taking the game 114-105. The victory was just what the Bucks needed coming off of a 129-94 loss in their prior match.
Antetokounmpo continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted 30 or more points the last four times he's played.
Phoenix's victory bumped their record up to 39-28. As for Milwaukee, they pushed their record up to 43-24 with that win, which was their third straight at home.
Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Suns just can't miss this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked fifth in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've made 49% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Suns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Phoenix: they have a less-than-stellar 27-39-1 record against the spread this season.
Odds
Milwaukee is a slight 2-point favorite against Phoenix, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 226 points.
Series History
Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.
- Feb 06, 2024 - Phoenix 114 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Mar 14, 2023 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Phoenix 104
- Feb 26, 2023 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Phoenix 101
- Mar 06, 2022 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Phoenix 122
- Feb 10, 2022 - Phoenix 131 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Jul 20, 2021 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Phoenix 98
- Jul 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Phoenix 119
- Jul 14, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jul 11, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Phoenix 100
- Jul 08, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Milwaukee 108