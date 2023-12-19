Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: San Antonio 4-21, Milwaukee 19-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

What to Know

The Bucks will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the San Antonio Spurs, where tip off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. The Spurs took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bucks, who come in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact the Bucks proved on Sunday. They came out on top against Houston by a score of 128-119.

Damian Lillard continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from deep and dropping a double-double on 39 points and 11 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They were dealt a punishing 146-110 loss at the hands of New Orleans on Sunday. The Spurs have not had much luck with the Pelicans recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Milwaukee pushed their record up to 19-7 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 136.8 points per game. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-21.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Bucks just can't miss this season, having made 50.3% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 45.2% of their shots per game this season. Given the Bucks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Bucks against the Spurs when the teams last played back in March as the team secured a 130-94 win. Do the Bucks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 16.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 13.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 250 points.

Series History

Milwaukee and San Antonio both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.