Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: San Antonio 18-18, Milwaukee 18-16

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Bucks will head into Monday's match on the come-up: they were handed a three-point loss in their last contest, but they sure didn't let that happen against the Raptors on Monday. The Bucks were the clear victor by a 128-104 margin over the Raptors. The over/under was set at 231.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Bucks got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Damian Lillard out in front who went 7 for 12 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Lillard also posted a 58.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

The Bucks were working as a unit and finished the game with 37 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Spurs last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Bulls 114-110. San Antonio was up 69-50 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Milwaukee's victory bumped their record up to 18-16. As for San Antonio, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 18-18.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's game: The Bucks have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 34.1% of their threes this season. Given the Bucks' sizable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Bucks didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Spurs in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with a 125-121 win. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Spurs' Devin Vassell, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points plus six rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Bucks still be able to contain Vassell? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 5.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.