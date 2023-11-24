Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Milwaukee Bucks

Current Records: Washington 2-12, Milwaukee 10-5

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

What to Know

The Bucks are 8-2 against the Wizards since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing in front of their home fans against the Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Bucks unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of Boston by a score of 119-116. The close match was extra heartbreaking for the Bucks, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

Brook Lopez put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their seventh straight loss. They fell just short of Charlotte by a score of 117-114. The loss came about despite the Wizards having been up 19 in the third quarter.

Kyle Kuzma put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a triple-double on 28 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Milwaukee's defeat dropped their record down to 10-5. As for Washington, their loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-12.

While the pair both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bucks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Milwaukee is a big 13.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 14-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246.5 points.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.