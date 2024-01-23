3rd Quarter Report

The Timberwolves already have more points against the Hornets than they managed in total against the Thunder on Saturday. The Timberwolves have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 107-92.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 31-12 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 9-32 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Charlotte 9-31, Minnesota 30-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

The Timberwolves unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 102-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Oklahoma City. The Timberwolves were up 81-69 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 97-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of Philadelphia on Saturday. The Hornets have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Minnesota's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 30-12. As for Charlotte, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 18 of their last 20 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-31 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've only made 45.8% of their shots per game this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizeable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 123-117 win. Do the Timberwolves have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 14.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 15-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.