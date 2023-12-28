Who's Playing
Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Current Records: Dallas 18-13, Minnesota 22-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $117.42
What to Know
The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Timberwolves found out the hard way on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 129-106 defeat to Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 113-110 loss against Cleveland on Wednesday. The Mavericks were up 20 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.
The Mavericks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Luka Doncic, who scored 39 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. The game was Doncic's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 22-7. As for Dallas, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-13.
The Timberwolves strolled past the Mavericks in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 119-101. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 13 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Timberwolves still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Minnesota is a big 9.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 228.5 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.
- Dec 14, 2023 - Minnesota 119 vs. Dallas 101
- Feb 13, 2023 - Minnesota 124 vs. Dallas 121
- Dec 21, 2022 - Dallas 104 vs. Minnesota 99
- Dec 19, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 25, 2022 - Minnesota 116 vs. Dallas 95
- Mar 21, 2022 - Dallas 110 vs. Minnesota 108
- Dec 21, 2021 - Dallas 114 vs. Minnesota 102
- Dec 19, 2021 - Minnesota 111 vs. Dallas 105
- May 16, 2021 - Minnesota 136 vs. Dallas 121
- Mar 24, 2021 - Dallas 128 vs. Minnesota 108