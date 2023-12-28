Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Dallas 18-13, Minnesota 22-7

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Timberwolves found out the hard way on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 129-106 defeat to Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Dallas had to settle for a 113-110 loss against Cleveland on Wednesday. The Mavericks were up 20 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The Mavericks' defeat came about despite a quality game from Luka Doncic, who scored 39 points along with seven rebounds and six assists. The game was Doncic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 22-7. As for Dallas, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-13.

The Timberwolves strolled past the Mavericks in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 119-101. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was Doncic, who dropped a double-double on 39 points and 13 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Timberwolves still be able to contain him? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 9.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.