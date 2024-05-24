Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Regular Season Records: Dallas 50-32, Minnesota 56-26

How To Watch

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Dallas 1, Minnesota 0

On Friday, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff match at 8:30 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Mavericks pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 5.5-point favorite Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves are hoping to do on Friday what they couldn't on Wednesday: put an end to the Mavericks' winning streak, which now stands at three games. The Mavericks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 108-105 win over the Timberwolves. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Dallas has posted since April 5th.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Mavericks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Luka Doncic, who scored 33 points along with eight assists and six rebounds. Doncic's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyrie Irving, who scored 30 points along with five rebounds.

The Mavericks are winning the series right now, leading the Timberwolves 1-0. Come back here after the game to see if the Mavericks can scoop up another win or if the Timberwolves can turn things around.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.