Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Houston 38-36, Minnesota 51-23

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Timberwolves are 9-1 against the Rockets since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing at home against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Timberwolves unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 109-101 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls. Minnesota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, the Timberwolves had strong showings from Mike Conley, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and four steals, and Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Gobert hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for 11 straight games. Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Meanwhile, the Rockets unfortunately witnessed the end of their 11-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a hard 125-107 fall against the Mavericks.

Jabari Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Minnesota's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 51-23. As for Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 38-36.

Looking forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Minnesota's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-2 record against the spread vs Houston over their last ten matchups.

Everything went the Timberwolves' way against the Rockets in their previous meeting back in February as the Timberwolves made off with a 111-90 win. Do the Timberwolves have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Rockets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 8-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 216 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.