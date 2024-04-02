Who's Playing
Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Current Records: Houston 38-36, Minnesota 51-23
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
The Timberwolves are 9-1 against the Rockets since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing at home against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The Timberwolves unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 109-101 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls. Minnesota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Despite the defeat, the Timberwolves had strong showings from Mike Conley, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and four steals, and Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. Gobert hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for 11 straight games. Anthony Edwards, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.
Meanwhile, the Rockets unfortunately witnessed the end of their 11-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a hard 125-107 fall against the Mavericks.
Jabari Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.
Minnesota's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 51-23. As for Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 38-36.
Looking forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Minnesota's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-2 record against the spread vs Houston over their last ten matchups.
Everything went the Timberwolves' way against the Rockets in their previous meeting back in February as the Timberwolves made off with a 111-90 win. Do the Timberwolves have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Rockets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Minnesota is a big 8-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 216 points.
Series History
Minnesota has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Feb 04, 2024 - Minnesota 111 vs. Houston 90
- Jan 05, 2024 - Minnesota 122 vs. Houston 95
- Jan 23, 2023 - Houston 119 vs. Minnesota 114
- Jan 21, 2023 - Minnesota 113 vs. Houston 104
- Jan 08, 2023 - Minnesota 104 vs. Houston 96
- Nov 05, 2022 - Minnesota 129 vs. Houston 117
- Apr 03, 2022 - Minnesota 139 vs. Houston 132
- Jan 09, 2022 - Minnesota 141 vs. Houston 123
- Oct 20, 2021 - Minnesota 124 vs. Houston 106
- Apr 27, 2021 - Minnesota 114 vs. Houston 107