Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Los Angeles 38-20, Minnesota 42-18

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $79.00

What to Know

The Clippers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Target Center. The Clippers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that the Clippers were far and away the favorite against the Wizards. Everything went Los Angeles' way against the Wizards on Friday as the Clippers made off with a 140-115 win. The score at the end of the third wound up being the final score as the Clippers just coasted through the last quarter.

The Clippers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was James Harden out in front who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 8 assists. Harden continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Kawhi Leonard, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Kings on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 124-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Kings. The Timberwolves' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Timberwolves' loss came about despite a quality game from Jaden McDaniels, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds.

Los Angeles' win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 38-20. As for Minnesota, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 42-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Clippers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Minnesota.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Clippers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 220.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.