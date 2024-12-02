Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Los Angeles 12-8, Minnesota 9-10

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. The Lakers are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Lakers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 226, but even that wound up being too high. They dodged a bullet on Sunday and finished off the Jazz 105-104.

The Lakers relied on the efforts of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds, and LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 14 assists. Davis is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They slipped by the Clippers 93-92. The 93-point effort marked Minnesota's lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Los Angeles' win bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Minnesota, their victory bumped their record up to 9-10.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Lakers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Timberwolves, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given the Lakers' sizable advantage in that area, the Timberwolves will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Lakers were able to grind out a solid win over the Timberwolves when the teams last played back in October, winning 110-103. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 7.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.