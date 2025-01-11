Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Memphis 24-14, Minnesota 20-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are taking a road trip to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Target Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Grizzlies were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Grizzlies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They fell to the Rockets 119-115. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 234.5 point over/under.

The losing side was boosted by Jaren Jackson Jr., who went 9 for 15 en route to 21 points plus eight rebounds and six blocks.

The Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in April of 2024.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves won against the Pelicans on Tuesday with 104 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Thursday. The Timberwolves enjoyed a cozy 104-89 victory over the Magic. Winning may never get old, but Minnesota sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

Memphis has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 24-14 record this season. As for Minnesota, their win bumped their record up to 20-17.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Grizzlies haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122.9 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Timberwolves, though, as they've been averaging only 108.9. The only thing between the Grizzlies and another offensive beatdown is the Timberwolves. Will they be able to keep them contained?

While only the Grizzlies took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. Be careful betting Memphis against the spread as while they're 25-13 ATS overall, they're only 3-6 against Minnesota in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Minnesota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.