3rd Quarter Report

Down three at the end of the second quarter, the Timberwolves now have the lead. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but the Timberwolves are up 88-85 over the Grizzlies.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 42-17 in no time. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will have to make due with a 20-39 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Memphis 20-38, Minnesota 41-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

What to Know

The Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Target Center. The Grizzlies are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The Grizzlies gave up the first points and the most points on Monday. They suffered a bruising 111-86 loss at the hands of Brooklyn. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Grizzlies have scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Grizzlies struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. They are 1-8 when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, Minnesota beat the Spurs 114-105 on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Anthony Edwards, who scored 34 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Edwards is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 28 or more in the last five games he's played. Naz Reid was another key contributor, scoring 22 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Memphis has not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-38 record this season. As for Minnesota, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 41-17 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Timberwolves struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies lost to the Timberwolves on the road by a decisive 118-103 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Can the Grizzlies avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 11.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 12.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.