Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-5, Minnesota 12-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Timberwolves are 8-2 against the Thunder since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 p.m. ET at Target Center. The Timberwolves will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 17.1% better than the opposition, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Sunday. They were the clear victor by a 119-97 margin over Memphis.

The Timberwolves' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Mike Conley, who shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 18 points and 10 assists, and Anthony Edwards, who scored 24 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of six wins, the Thunder's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell to Philadelphia 127-123.

Despite the defeat, the Thunder had strong showings from Chet Holmgren, who scored 33 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 blocks, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Holmgren is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now blocked two or more in the last five games he's played.

As for their next game, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Timberwolves have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 49% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Thunder (currently ranked second in field goal percentage per game) struggle in that department as they've made 49.9% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma City, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 228.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.