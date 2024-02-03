1st Quarter Report
Only three more quarters stand between the Timberwolves and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Magic 38-26.
If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 35-14 in no time. On the other hand, the Magic will have to make due with a 25-24 record unless they turn things around.
Who's Playing
Orlando Magic @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Current Records: Orlando 25-23, Minnesota 34-14
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $41.20
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing at home against the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
The Timberwolves' and the Mavericks' match on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Timberwolves turned on the heat in the second half with 69 points. Minnesota was the clear victor by a 121-87 margin over the Mavericks. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Timberwolves have managed all season.
Among those leading the charge was Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Orlando earned a 108-98 win over the Spurs on Wednesday. The Magic pushed the score to 91-72 by the end of the third, a deficit the Spurs cut but never quite recovered from.
The Magic can attribute much of their success to Paolo Banchero, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Banchero hasn't dropped below 25 points for four straight games.
Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 34-14 record this season. As for Orlando, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 25-23.
Looking forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Minnesota's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs the Magic over their last ten matchups.
The Timberwolves took their win against the Magic in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 113-92. With the Timberwolves ahead 67-37 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Odds
Minnesota is a big 7.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.
Series History
Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 09, 2024 - Minnesota 113 vs. Orlando 92
- Feb 03, 2023 - Orlando 127 vs. Minnesota 120
- Nov 16, 2022 - Minnesota 126 vs. Orlando 108
- Mar 11, 2022 - Orlando 118 vs. Minnesota 110
- Nov 01, 2021 - Orlando 115 vs. Minnesota 97
- May 09, 2021 - Minnesota 128 vs. Orlando 96
- Jan 20, 2021 - Orlando 97 vs. Minnesota 96
- Mar 06, 2020 - Orlando 132 vs. Minnesota 118
- Feb 28, 2020 - Orlando 136 vs. Minnesota 125
- Feb 07, 2019 - Orlando 122 vs. Minnesota 112