1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Timberwolves and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Magic 38-26.

If the Timberwolves keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 35-14 in no time. On the other hand, the Magic will have to make due with a 25-24 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Orlando 25-23, Minnesota 34-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.20

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be playing at home against the Orlando Magic at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Target Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Timberwolves' and the Mavericks' match on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Timberwolves turned on the heat in the second half with 69 points. Minnesota was the clear victor by a 121-87 margin over the Mavericks. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Timberwolves have managed all season.

Among those leading the charge was Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and almost dropped a double-double on 29 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Orlando earned a 108-98 win over the Spurs on Wednesday. The Magic pushed the score to 91-72 by the end of the third, a deficit the Spurs cut but never quite recovered from.

The Magic can attribute much of their success to Paolo Banchero, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Banchero hasn't dropped below 25 points for four straight games.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 34-14 record this season. As for Orlando, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 25-23.

Looking forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Minnesota's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs the Magic over their last ten matchups.

The Timberwolves took their win against the Magic in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 113-92. With the Timberwolves ahead 67-37 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 7.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Timberwolves as a 7-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

Orlando has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.