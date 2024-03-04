Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Portland 17-42, Minnesota 42-19

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be playing the full four quarters on Monday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 4th at Target Center. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 106.3 points per game this season, so the Trail Blazers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Timberwolves have been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Sunday and fell 89-88 to Los Angeles. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points the Timberwolves have scored all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Trail Blazers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against Memphis by a score of 107-100. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Trail Blazers were down 18 points with 9:29 left in the fourth quarter.

The Trail Blazers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Anfernee Simons out in front who scored 30 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Simons didn't help the Trail Blazers' cause all that much against the Grizzlies on Friday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 42-19. As for Portland, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 17-42.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Timberwolves just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've only made 44% of their shots this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Timberwolves against the Trail Blazers when the teams last played back in February as the squad secured a 128-91 win. Do the Timberwolves have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 14-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 211.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.