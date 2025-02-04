3rd Quarter Report

A win for the Kings would push their record over .500, and after three quarters of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After three quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Kings lead 88-86 over the Timberwolves.

If the Kings keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 25-24 in no time. On the other hand, the Timberwolves will have to make due with a 27-23 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Sacramento 24-24, Minnesota 27-22

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: FanDuel SN - North

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Target Center. The Timberwolves' defense has only allowed 107.9 points per game this season, so the Kings' offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Timberwolves were supposed to be headed into the match following a big win against the Wizards, but things went a little differently in their contest on Saturday. The Timberwolves fell just short of the Wizards by a score of 105-103. Minnesota's defeat signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves had strong showings from Jaden McDaniels, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds. McDaniels had some trouble finding his footing against the Jazz on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Even though they lost, the Timberwolves were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 26 assists in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Kings found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 144-110 punch to the gut against the Thunder on Saturday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Sacramento in their matchups with Oklahoma City: they've now lost four in a row.

Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 27-22. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-24.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's game: The Timberwolves have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 38.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Kings, though, as they've only made 34.5% of their threes this season. Given the Timberwolves' sizable advantage in that area, the Kings will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Timberwolves came up short against the Kings in their previous matchup back in November of 2024, falling 115-104. Can the Timberwolves avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Timberwolves as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 221.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.