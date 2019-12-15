How to watch Nets vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Philadelphia 20-7; Brooklyn 13-12

What to Know

An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Philadelphia is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.

Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday, winning 116-109. SF Tobias Harris (31 points) was the top scorer for the 76ers. That's three consecutive double-doubles for C Joel Embiid.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Brooklyn had to settle for a 110-102 defeat against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. SG Garrett Temple had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 20-7 while Brooklyn's loss dropped them down to 13-12. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 47.9 on average. Philadelphia has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Odds

The 76ers are a 5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Brooklyn.