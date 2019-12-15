How to watch Nets vs. 76ers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Nets vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Philadelphia 20-7; Brooklyn 13-12
What to Know
An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Philadelphia is coming into the game hot, having won five in a row.
Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday, winning 116-109. SF Tobias Harris (31 points) was the top scorer for the 76ers. That's three consecutive double-doubles for C Joel Embiid.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but Brooklyn had to settle for a 110-102 defeat against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. SG Garrett Temple had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with 16 points on 6-for-19 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 20-7 while Brooklyn's loss dropped them down to 13-12. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brooklyn rank third in the league when it comes to rebounds per game, with 47.9 on average. Philadelphia has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.32
Odds
The 76ers are a 5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 14 out of their last 21 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 18, 2019 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 145 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Apr 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Nov 04, 2018 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Mar 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Mar 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Philadelphia 118
- Mar 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 18, 2016 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 15, 2016 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 95 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 10, 2015 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Philadelphia 91
