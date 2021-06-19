Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Brooklyn

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 3-3; Brooklyn 3-3

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 19 at Barclays Center. The Bucks should still be feeling good after a win, while Brooklyn will be looking to regain their footing.

Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Thursday. Milwaukee enjoyed a cozy 104-89 victory over Brooklyn. Small forward Khris Middleton continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 38 points and ten boards in addition to five steals.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $221.86

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.