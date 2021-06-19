Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Brooklyn
Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 3-3; Brooklyn 3-3
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 19 at Barclays Center. The Bucks should still be feeling good after a win, while Brooklyn will be looking to regain their footing.
Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' matchup on Thursday. Milwaukee enjoyed a cozy 104-89 victory over Brooklyn. Small forward Khris Middleton continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 38 points and ten boards in addition to five steals.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count the Nets out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Cost: $221.86
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 18 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.
- Jun 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Jun 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Jun 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jun 10, 2021 - Milwaukee 86 vs. Brooklyn 83
- Jun 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Jun 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Milwaukee 107
- May 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Brooklyn 118
- May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96