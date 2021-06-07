Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Brooklyn

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 0-1; Brooklyn 1-0

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 7:30 p.m. ET June 7 at Barclays Center. Averaging 122 points per game, the Brooklyn squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Milwaukee's defense is prepared for a test.

The Bucks are out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. The Nets walked away with a 115-107 victory. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 25 points and eight assists along with five rebounds, and power forward Kevin Durant, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and ten boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Brooklyn is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Nets come into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.40%. The Bucks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $86.90

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 20 games against Brooklyn.