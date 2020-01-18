How to watch Nets vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Milwaukee 37-6; Brooklyn 18-22

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center. Milwaukee's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Brooklyn better be ready for a challenge.

The Bucks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Boston Celtics on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 128-123 win. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 17 rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and SF Khris Middleton, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds. Antetokounmpo's evening made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 117-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 26 points and eight assists.

Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 37-6 while Brooklyn's defeat pulled them down to 18-22. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. Brooklyn is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.