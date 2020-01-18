How to watch Nets vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Nets vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Milwaukee 37-6; Brooklyn 18-22
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center. Milwaukee's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Brooklyn better be ready for a challenge.
The Bucks didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Boston Celtics on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 128-123 win. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 17 rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and SF Khris Middleton, who had 23 points in addition to six rebounds. Antetokounmpo's evening made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 32 points.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 117-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brooklyn's loss came about despite a quality game from PG Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 26 points and eight assists.
Milwaukee's victory brought them up to 37-6 while Brooklyn's defeat pulled them down to 18-22. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. Brooklyn is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
