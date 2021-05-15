Who's Playing
Chicago @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Chicago 30-40; Brooklyn 46-24
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Chicago Bulls at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. The Nets are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Brooklyn strolled past the San Antonio Spurs with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 128-116. It was another big night for Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 dimes along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Chicago and the Toronto Raptors on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Chicago wrapped it up with a 114-102 win at home. Power forward Lauri Markkanen and point guard Coby White were among the main playmakers for Chicago as the former shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and seven boards and the latter posted a double-double on 17 points and ten assists in addition to five rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Nets to 46-24 and the Bulls to 30-40. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Brooklyn have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.
