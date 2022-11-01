Who's Playing

Chicago @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Chicago 3-4; Brooklyn 2-5

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.29 points per contest. They are getting right back to it as they host the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 1 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn should still be riding high after a win, while Chicago will be looking to right the ship.

The Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 116-109 on Monday. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 36 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 114-109 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the loss, Chicago got a solid performance out of center Nikola Vucevic, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 23 points and 19 boards. Vucevic hadn't helped his team much against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. Now might not be the best time to take Brooklyn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

Brooklyn took their game against Chicago when the two teams previously met in January by a conclusive 138-112 score. Will Brooklyn repeat their success, or does Chicago have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.20

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Brooklyn have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Chicago.