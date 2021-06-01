Who's Playing

Boston @ Brooklyn

Regular Season Records: Boston 1-3; Brooklyn 3-1

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will face off against the Boston Celtics in a playoff game at Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. Averaging 123.50 points per contest, the Brooklyn squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Boston's defense is prepared for a test.

The Celtics are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Sunday. Brooklyn captured a comfortable 141-126 win. Power forward Kevin Durant had a stellar game for the Nets as he had 42 points and five assists.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Boston's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.12

Odds

The Nets are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Boston have won 15 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.