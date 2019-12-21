How to watch Nets vs. Hawks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nets vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Atlanta 6-23; Brooklyn 15-13
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.41 points per game in their game on Saturday. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets on the road at 6 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Atlanta staggers in eager to bring about an end to their six-game losing streak.
The Hawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 111-106 to the Utah Jazz. Despite the loss, the Hawks had strong showings from PF Jabari Parker, who had 23 points and five assists along with nine rebounds, and PG Trae Young, who had 30 points and eight assists along with five boards. Young's evening made it three games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn received a tough blow on Thursday as they fell 118-105 to the San Antonio Spurs. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of SG Garrett Temple, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Atlanta isn't expected to pull this one out (Brooklyn is favored by 7.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever the Hawks hit the road.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hawks are stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 41.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Hawks, the Nets enter the contest with 48.2 rebounds per game on average, good for second best in the league. So the Atlanta squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won ten out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
