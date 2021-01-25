Who's Playing

Miami @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Miami 6-9; Brooklyn 10-8

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.78 points per game before their contest Monday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

The Nets are hoping for another victory. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 128-124 win over Miami this past Saturday. Point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward Kevin Durant were among the main playmakers for Brooklyn as the former had 28 points and seven assists along with six rebounds and the latter had 31 points. The matchup made it KD's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10 against the spread when favored.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 10-8 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 6-9. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York



Odds

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.