Who's Playing
Miami @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Miami 6-9; Brooklyn 10-8
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.78 points per game before their contest Monday. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.
The Nets are hoping for another victory. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 128-124 win over Miami this past Saturday. Point guard Kyrie Irving and power forward Kevin Durant were among the main playmakers for Brooklyn as the former had 28 points and seven assists along with six rebounds and the latter had 31 points. The matchup made it KD's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10 against the spread when favored.
Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 10-8 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 6-9. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Miami 124
- Feb 29, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Jan 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Miami 113
- Dec 01, 2019 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Apr 10, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 20, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 14, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Miami 95
- Dec 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Miami 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 10, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 30, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 28, 2016 - Miami 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 26, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 28, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 98