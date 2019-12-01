How to watch Nets vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 10-9; Miami 13-5

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Brooklyn took down the Boston Celtics 112-107 last week. Brooklyn's G Spencer Dinwiddie was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 32 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors as they won 122-105.

The Nets aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 9-10 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 10-9 and Miami to 13-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Sun

Odds

The Heat are a 4-point favorite against the Nets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Miami have won nine out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.