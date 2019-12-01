How to watch Nets vs. Heat: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Nets vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Brooklyn 10-9; Miami 13-5
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, Brooklyn took down the Boston Celtics 112-107 last week. Brooklyn's G Spencer Dinwiddie was one of the most active players for the team as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 32 points and 11 assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miami didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors as they won 122-105.
The Nets aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 9-10 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Brooklyn to 10-9 and Miami to 13-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Sun
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.99
Odds
The Heat are a 4-point favorite against the Nets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won nine out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 10, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Miami 94
- Mar 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Brooklyn 88
- Nov 20, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Miami 92
- Nov 14, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Miami 95
- Dec 29, 2017 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 87
- Dec 09, 2017 - Miami 101 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 10, 2017 - Miami 108 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 30, 2017 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Mar 28, 2016 - Miami 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 26, 2016 - Miami 102 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 28, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Miami 105
- Dec 16, 2015 - Miami 104 vs. Brooklyn 98
