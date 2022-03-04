Through 2 Quarters

The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but the Brooklyn Nets are posing a tough problem. The Nets have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of Miami 67-60.

Brooklyn has been relying on power forward Kevin Durant, who has 17 points and four assists in addition to two rebounds, and point guard Patty Mills, who has 14 points. KD does need to be careful, however, as he is in early foul trouble with three.

Miami has been led by center Bam Adebayo, who so far has 19 points and three assists along with three boards.

This is the first time Miami has been down going into the third quarter in the past five games.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Miami 41-22; Brooklyn 32-31

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Miami Heat and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 25 of last year. Brooklyn will look to defend their home court Thursday against Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Nets are out to stop a ten-game streak of losses at home.

Brooklyn was just a bucket short of a victory on Tuesday and fell 109-108 to the Toronto Raptors. Power forward James Johnson (19 points) and shooting guard Seth Curry (18 points) were the top scorers for Brooklyn.

Speaking of close games: Miami lost 120-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Small forward Jimmy Butler just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just six points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 13-26 against the spread when favored.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: YES Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.89

Odds

The Nets are a 3-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Heat as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Andre Drummond: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Kyrie Irving: Out (Not Injury Related)

Joe Harris: Out (Ankle)

Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Miami