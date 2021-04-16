Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Charlotte 27-27; Brooklyn 37-18

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Charlotte Hornets will be on the road. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Cavaliers when they played on Wednesday, losing 103-90. One thing holding the Hornets back was the mediocre play of power forward Jalen McDaniels, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 123-117 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Point guard Kyrie Irving put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 37 points and nine assists.

Charlotte is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Charlotte at 27-27 and Brooklyn at 37-18. The Hornets are 14-12 after losses this season, the Nets 11-6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Brooklyn.