Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Charlotte 27-27; Brooklyn 37-18
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Charlotte Hornets will be on the road. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Charlotte ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Cavaliers when they played on Wednesday, losing 103-90. One thing holding the Hornets back was the mediocre play of power forward Jalen McDaniels, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 123-117 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Point guard Kyrie Irving put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 37 points and nine assists.
Charlotte is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Charlotte at 27-27 and Brooklyn at 37-18. The Hornets are 14-12 after losses this season, the Nets 11-6.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charlotte have won 13 out of their last 21 games against Brooklyn.
- Apr 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 27, 2020 - Charlotte 106 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Feb 22, 2020 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Charlotte 86
- Dec 11, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Dec 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 20, 2019 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Charlotte 91
- Mar 01, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 28, 2018 - Charlotte 100 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Charlotte 132
- Mar 21, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 04, 2016 - Charlotte 99 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 08, 2016 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 22, 2016 - Charlotte 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Feb 21, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 18, 2015 - Charlotte 116 vs. Brooklyn 111