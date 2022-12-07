Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Charlotte 7-17; Brooklyn 13-12

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Hornets have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against.

Charlotte lost 119-117 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday on a last-minute jumper from Los Angeles' small forward Kawhi Leonard with 0:01 remaining. Despite the loss, Charlotte had strong showings from power forward P.J. Washington, who had 26 points, and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 28 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Brooklyn and the Boston Celtics on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 103-92 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Power forward Royce O'Neale had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 41 minutes on the court.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Allowing an average of 115.13 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Brooklyn.