How to watch Nets vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nets vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: Brooklyn 5-8; Charlotte 6-8
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing points per contest. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
Brooklyn has to be aching after a bruising 115-86 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The losing side was boosted by G Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 28 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte's and Toronto's matchup was up for grabs at halftime, but Charlotte was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Hornets took a serious blow against Toronto, falling 132-96. PG Terry Rozier had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 26 minutes with.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn comes into the game boasting the third most rebounds per game in the league at 47.5. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hornets are worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 40.9 on average. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
Odds
The Nets are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 01, 2019 - Charlotte 123 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 23, 2019 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Charlotte 115
- Dec 28, 2018 - Charlotte 100 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Dec 26, 2018 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Charlotte 132
- Mar 21, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Charlotte 111
- Feb 22, 2018 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charlotte 112 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Charlotte 118
- Nov 04, 2016 - Charlotte 99 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Apr 08, 2016 - Charlotte 113 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 22, 2016 - Charlotte 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Feb 21, 2016 - Charlotte 104 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Nov 18, 2015 - Charlotte 116 vs. Brooklyn 111
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Warriors vs. Mavericks odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Mavericks vs. Warriors game 10,000...
-
Breaking down Melo's Portland debut
Melo posted a team-worst minus-20 in 24 minutes against the Pelicans in his first NBA game...
-
LeBron makes triple-double history
LeBron finally got a triple-double against the Thunder on Tuesday night, completing his list
-
Knicks' Fizdale says Dolan backs him
Fizdale's job security has been in question after a tough start to the season
-
Kawhi (knee) questionable vs. Celtics
Leonard suffered the knock on Wednesday night against the Rockets, and hasn't played since
-
Lakers vs. Thunder odds, top picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Lakers vs. Thunder on Tuesday 10,000 times.
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans