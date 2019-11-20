How to watch Nets vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Brooklyn (home) vs. Charlotte (away)

Current Records: Brooklyn 5-8; Charlotte 6-8

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing points per contest. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Barclays Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Brooklyn has to be aching after a bruising 115-86 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The losing side was boosted by G Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 28 points and eight assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's and Toronto's matchup was up for grabs at halftime, but Charlotte was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Hornets took a serious blow against Toronto, falling 132-96. PG Terry Rozier had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 26 minutes with.

Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-6 against the spread when favored.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Brooklyn comes into the game boasting the third most rebounds per game in the league at 47.5. On the other end of the spectrum, the Hornets are worst in the league in rebounds per game, with only 40.9 on average. So the Charlotte squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Nets are a 4-point favorite against the Hornets.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.