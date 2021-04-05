Who's Playing
New York @ Brooklyn
Current Records: New York 25-25; Brooklyn 34-16
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are getting right back to it as they host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET April 5 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The Nets came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, falling 115-107. Despite the loss, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of point guard Kyrie Irving, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 15 assists.
Meanwhile, New York was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Detroit Pistons 125-81 on the road. The oddsmakers were on New York's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Power forward Julius Randle and small forward Reggie Bullock were among the main playmakers for New York as the former shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and eight boards and the latter shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five rebounds.
The Nets are now 34-16 while the Knicks sit at 25-25. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brooklyn comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.40%. But New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn and New York both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.
- Mar 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. New York 112
- Jan 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. New York 109
- Jan 26, 2020 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Dec 26, 2019 - New York 94 vs. Brooklyn 82
- Nov 24, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. New York 101
- Oct 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. New York 109
- Jan 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 104
- Oct 29, 2018 - New York 115 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Oct 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 107 vs. New York 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 15, 2018 - New York 119 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 14, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 27, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Mar 16, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. New York 110
- Mar 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - New York 95 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Nov 09, 2016 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 91