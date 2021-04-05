Who's Playing

New York @ Brooklyn

Current Records: New York 25-25; Brooklyn 34-16

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are getting right back to it as they host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET April 5 at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Nets came up short against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, falling 115-107. Despite the loss, Brooklyn got a solid performance out of point guard Kyrie Irving, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 15 assists.

Meanwhile, New York was fully in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Detroit Pistons 125-81 on the road. The oddsmakers were on New York's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Power forward Julius Randle and small forward Reggie Bullock were among the main playmakers for New York as the former shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and eight boards and the latter shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five rebounds.

The Nets are now 34-16 while the Knicks sit at 25-25. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Brooklyn comes into the game boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.40%. But New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them first in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

Odds

The Nets are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn and New York both have 11 wins in their last 22 games.