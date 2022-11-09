Who's Playing

New York @ Brooklyn

Current Records: New York 5-5; Brooklyn 4-7

What to Know

This Wednesday, the New York Knicks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115 points per game. New York and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 26 of 2020.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between New York and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 120-107 victory on the road. New York can attribute much of their success to power forward Julius Randle, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and eight rebounds, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 23 points and eight assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Nets as they fell 96-94 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Brooklyn, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Dallas. The top scorer for Brooklyn was power forward Kevin Durant (26 points).

New York's victory brought them up to 5-5 while Brooklyn's loss pulled them down to 4-7. The Knicks are 2-2 after wins this year, and Brooklyn is 3-3 after losses.

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won 16 out of their last 27 games against New York.