New York @ Brooklyn
Current Records: New York 5-5; Brooklyn 4-7
What to Know
This Wednesday, the New York Knicks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115 points per game. New York and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. The Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 26 of 2020.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between New York and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 120-107 victory on the road. New York can attribute much of their success to power forward Julius Randle, who shot 8-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and eight rebounds, and point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 23 points and eight assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Nets as they fell 96-94 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Brooklyn, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Dallas. The top scorer for Brooklyn was power forward Kevin Durant (26 points).
New York's victory brought them up to 5-5 while Brooklyn's loss pulled them down to 4-7. The Knicks are 2-2 after wins this year, and Brooklyn is 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $104.13
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won 16 out of their last 27 games against New York.
- Apr 06, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 98
- Mar 13, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 107
- Feb 16, 2022 - Brooklyn 111 vs. New York 106
- Nov 30, 2021 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 110
- Apr 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. New York 112
- Mar 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. New York 112
- Jan 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. New York 109
- Jan 26, 2020 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Dec 26, 2019 - New York 94 vs. Brooklyn 82
- Nov 24, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. New York 101
- Oct 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. New York 109
- Jan 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 104
- Oct 29, 2018 - New York 115 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Oct 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 107 vs. New York 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 15, 2018 - New York 119 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 14, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 27, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Mar 16, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. New York 110
- Mar 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - New York 95 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Nov 09, 2016 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 91