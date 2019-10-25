How to watch Nets vs. Knicks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Nets vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
Brooklyn (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Brooklyn 0-1; New York 0-1
Last Season Records: Brooklyn 42-40; New York 17-65
What to Know
An Atlantic Division battle is on tap between Brooklyn and New York at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Nets fought the good fight in their overtime contest but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They needed just one more bucket to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 127-126. They might have lost, but man -- PG Kyrie Irving was a total machine. He shot 7 for 14 from beyond the arc and finished with 50 points, seven dimes and eight boards.
Meanwhile, New York had to start their season on the road, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They fell to San Antonio 120-111. If the Knicks were hoping to take revenge for the 109-83 loss against San Antonio the last time the teams met in March, then they were left disappointed.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 9-point favorite against the Knicks.
Over/Under: 226
Series History
New York have won nine out of their last 16 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 104
- Oct 29, 2018 - New York 115 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Oct 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 107 vs. New York 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 15, 2018 - New York 119 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 14, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 27, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Mar 16, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. New York 110
- Mar 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - New York 95 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Nov 09, 2016 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 91
