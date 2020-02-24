How to watch Nets vs. Magic: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Nets vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Orlando 24-32; Brooklyn 26-29
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center after a few days off. Brooklyn should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Orlando will be looking to right the ship.
The matchup between Orlando and the Dallas Mavericks this past Friday was not particularly close, with Orlando falling 122-106. Orlando's loss came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.
A well-balanced attack led the Nets over the Charlotte Hornets every single quarter on their way to victory this past Saturday. Brooklyn was the clear victor by a 115-86 margin over Charlotte. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Brooklyn had established an 88-63 advantage. Shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (21 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.
Orlando is now 24-32 while Brooklyn sits at 26-29. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Magic rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 105.7 on average. As for Brooklyn, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them fourth in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Orlando have won nine out of their last 15 games against Brooklyn.
