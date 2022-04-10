Who's Playing

Indiana @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Indiana 25-56; Brooklyn 43-38

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Brooklyn Nets since Nov. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Indiana might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Brooklyn at 3:30 p.m. ET April 10 at Barclays Center. If the matchup is anything like the Nets' 129-121 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The game between Indiana and the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Indiana falling 133-120. Indiana's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Oshae Brissett, who had 20 points along with seven rebounds, and shooting guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 19 points and nine assists. Brissett's performance made up for a slower contest against Philadelphia in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn had enough points to win and then some against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday, taking their matchup 118-107. Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant did his thing and had 36 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Indiana is now 25-56 while Brooklyn sits at 43-38. The Pacers have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Nets are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next one game are critical for them.

Indiana is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Indiana has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Nets' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

Odds

The Nets are a big 17-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nets, as the game opened with the Nets as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Brooklyn.

Injury Report for Brooklyn

Seth Curry: Out (Ankle)

Goran Dragic: Out (Covid-19)

Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Joe Harris: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Injury Report for Indiana