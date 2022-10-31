Who's Playing
Indiana @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Indiana 3-4; Brooklyn 1-5
What to Know
This Monday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.43 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while Brooklyn will be stumbling in from a loss.
Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Indiana bagged a 125-116 win. Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (32 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.
Despite Indiana winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Nets as an 8.5-point favorite. The Pacers might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Brooklyn's defeat took them down to 1-5 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 3-4. In Indiana's victory, point guard Tyrese Haliburton shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points, eight dimes and six boards and Bennedict Mathurin shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and five rebounds. We'll see if Brooklyn have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.
- Oct 29, 2022 - Indiana 125 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Apr 10, 2022 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Indiana 126
- Jan 05, 2022 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Indiana 121
- Oct 29, 2021 - Brooklyn 105 vs. Indiana 98
- Apr 29, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Indiana 113
- Mar 17, 2021 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Indiana 115
- Feb 10, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Indiana 94
- Feb 10, 2020 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Indiana 105
- Nov 18, 2019 - Indiana 115 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Oct 30, 2019 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 07, 2019 - Brooklyn 108 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Oct 20, 2018 - Indiana 132 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 14, 2018 - Indiana 108 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Dec 17, 2017 - Indiana 109 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 18, 2017 - Indiana 140 vs. Brooklyn 131
- Feb 03, 2017 - Indiana 106 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 05, 2017 - Indiana 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Nov 25, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Oct 28, 2016 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Apr 10, 2016 - Indiana 129 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Mar 26, 2016 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Indiana 110
- Feb 03, 2016 - Indiana 114 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Dec 18, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Brooklyn 97