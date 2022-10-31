Who's Playing

Indiana @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Indiana 3-4; Brooklyn 1-5

What to Know

This Monday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.43 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Barclays Center at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to face off against the Brooklyn Nets. The Pacers will be strutting in after a victory while Brooklyn will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brooklyn is out to make up for these teams' contest this past Saturday. Indiana bagged a 125-116 win. Shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin (32 points) was the top scorer for Indiana.

Despite Indiana winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Nets as an 8.5-point favorite. The Pacers might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Brooklyn's defeat took them down to 1-5 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 3-4. In Indiana's victory, point guard Tyrese Haliburton shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points, eight dimes and six boards and Bennedict Mathurin shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and five rebounds. We'll see if Brooklyn have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Nets are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Brooklyn.