Who's Playing
Detroit @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Detroit 10-27; Brooklyn 25-13
What to Know
This Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.92 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET March 13 at Barclays Center. Detroit will need to watch out since the Nets have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
Brooklyn strolled past the Boston Celtics with points to spare on Thursday, taking the matchup 121-109. Point guard Kyrie Irving (40 points) was the top scorer for Brooklyn.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Detroit as they fell 105-102 to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Detroit's loss came about despite a quality game from small forward Jerami Grant, who had 32 points along with eight boards.
Brooklyn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 25-13 while Detroit's defeat dropped them down to 10-27. Kyrie Irving will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 40 points and eight rebounds on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Detroit's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a big 11-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won ten out of their last 18 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 09, 2021 - Detroit 122 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jan 29, 2020 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 02, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Mar 11, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Detroit 75
- Oct 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Detroit 119
- Oct 17, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Detroit 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 21, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 10, 2018 - Detroit 114 vs. Brooklyn 80
- Mar 30, 2017 - Detroit 90 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Mar 21, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Detroit 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Detroit 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 01, 2016 - Detroit 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 09, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Nov 29, 2015 - Brooklyn 87 vs. Detroit 83
Injury Report for Brooklyn
- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Out (Knee)
- Kevin Durant: Out (Hamstring)
- Blake Griffin: Out (Coach's Decision)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: Out for the Season (Knee)
Injury Report for Detroit
- Svi Mykhailiuk: Game-Time Decision (Coach's Decision)
- Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Covid-19)
- Killian Hayes: Out (Hip)
- Jahlil Okafor: Out (Knee)