Who's Playing
Detroit @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Detroit 12-37; Brooklyn 29-18
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets since Feb. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Pistons will take on Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.27 points per contest.
The night started off rough for Detroit on Monday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 150-130 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 83-55. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, and center Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Brooklyn as they fell 137-133 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, the Nets had strong showings from point guard Kyrie Irving, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten assists, and center Nicolas Claxton, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Uncle Drew's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.80
Odds
The Nets are a big 9-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.
- Dec 18, 2022 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Detroit 121
- Mar 29, 2022 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Detroit 123
- Dec 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 96 vs. Detroit 90
- Oct 31, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Detroit 91
- Mar 26, 2021 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Detroit 111
- Mar 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Detroit 95
- Feb 09, 2021 - Detroit 122 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jan 29, 2020 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Detroit 115
- Jan 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Detroit 111
- Nov 02, 2019 - Detroit 113 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Mar 11, 2019 - Brooklyn 103 vs. Detroit 75
- Oct 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Detroit 119
- Oct 17, 2018 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 01, 2018 - Detroit 108 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Feb 07, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Jan 21, 2018 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Detroit 100
- Jan 10, 2018 - Detroit 114 vs. Brooklyn 80
- Mar 30, 2017 - Detroit 90 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Mar 21, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Detroit 96
- Nov 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Detroit 101
- Mar 19, 2016 - Detroit 115 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Feb 01, 2016 - Detroit 105 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 09, 2016 - Detroit 103 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Nov 29, 2015 - Brooklyn 87 vs. Detroit 83