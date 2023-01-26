Who's Playing

Detroit @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Detroit 12-37; Brooklyn 29-18

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets since Feb. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Pistons will take on Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. Detroit is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 120.27 points per contest.

The night started off rough for Detroit on Monday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 150-130 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 83-55. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of small forward Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points, and center Jalen Duren, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Brooklyn as they fell 137-133 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, the Nets had strong showings from point guard Kyrie Irving, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten assists, and center Nicolas Claxton, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. Uncle Drew's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 9. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.80

Odds

The Nets are a big 9-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Brooklyn have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Detroit.