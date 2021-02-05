Who's Playing

Toronto @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Toronto 9-12; Brooklyn 14-9

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors are 22-2 against the Brooklyn Nets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Barclays Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Toronto and Brooklyn will really light up the scoreboard.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Raptors on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 123-108 win over the Orlando Magic. Shooting guard Fred VanVleet took over for Toronto, finishing with 54 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to three blocks. VanVleet's performance made up for a slower contest against Orlando in the teams' previous meeting last month. VanVleet's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, things were close when Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers clashed on Tuesday, but the Nets ultimately edged out the opposition 124-120. Point guard Kyrie Irving continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 39 points and five rebounds.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Toronto to 9-12 and Brooklyn to 14-9. On Tuesday Toronto relied heavily on VanVleet, who shot 11-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 54 points and three blocks. It will be up to Brooklyn's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won 22 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.