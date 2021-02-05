Who's Playing
Toronto @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Toronto 9-12; Brooklyn 14-9
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors are 22-2 against the Brooklyn Nets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Barclays Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Toronto and Brooklyn will really light up the scoreboard.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Raptors on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 123-108 win over the Orlando Magic. Shooting guard Fred VanVleet took over for Toronto, finishing with 54 points (a whopping 44% of their total) in addition to three blocks. VanVleet's performance made up for a slower contest against Orlando in the teams' previous meeting last month. VanVleet's points were the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, things were close when Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers clashed on Tuesday, but the Nets ultimately edged out the opposition 124-120. Point guard Kyrie Irving continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 39 points and five rebounds.
The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Toronto to 9-12 and Brooklyn to 14-9. On Tuesday Toronto relied heavily on VanVleet, who shot 11-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 54 points and three blocks. It will be up to Brooklyn's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 22 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.
- Aug 23, 2020 - Toronto 150 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Aug 21, 2020 - Toronto 117 vs. Brooklyn 92
- Aug 19, 2020 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Aug 17, 2020 - Toronto 134 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Feb 12, 2020 - Brooklyn 101 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 08, 2020 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 118
- Jan 04, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Dec 14, 2019 - Toronto 110 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Apr 03, 2019 - Toronto 115 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Feb 11, 2019 - Toronto 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Jan 11, 2019 - Toronto 122 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Dec 07, 2018 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 23, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Mar 13, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Jan 08, 2018 - Toronto 114 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 15, 2017 - Toronto 120 vs. Brooklyn 87
- Feb 05, 2017 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 17, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Jan 13, 2017 - Toronto 132 vs. Brooklyn 113
- Dec 20, 2016 - Toronto 116 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Apr 13, 2016 - Toronto 103 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Mar 08, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Jan 18, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Jan 06, 2016 - Toronto 91 vs. Brooklyn 74