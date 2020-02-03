How to watch Nets vs. Suns: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Phoenix 20-29; Brooklyn 21-27

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Barclays Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Phoenix was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 129-108 walloping at the Milwaukee Bucks' hands. A silver lining for Phoenix was the play of shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 32 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 113-107 to the Washington Wizards. Point guard Kyrie Irving had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to an 11-point finish.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.42

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Brooklyn have won seven out of their last nine games against Phoenix.