How to watch Nets vs. Suns: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Nets vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Brooklyn
Current Records: Phoenix 20-29; Brooklyn 21-27
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Barclays Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Phoenix was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 129-108 walloping at the Milwaukee Bucks' hands. A silver lining for Phoenix was the play of shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 32 points and six assists along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 113-107 to the Washington Wizards. Point guard Kyrie Irving had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over six times en route to an 11-point finish.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.42
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won seven out of their last nine games against Phoenix.
- Nov 10, 2019 - Phoenix 138 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 23, 2018 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Phoenix 103
- Nov 06, 2018 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Phoenix 82
- Nov 06, 2017 - Brooklyn 98 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 31, 2017 - Phoenix 122 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 23, 2017 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Phoenix 98
- Nov 12, 2016 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Phoenix 104
- Feb 25, 2016 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 01, 2015 - Brooklyn 94 vs. Phoenix 91
