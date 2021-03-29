Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Minnesota 11-35; Brooklyn 31-15

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since Jan. 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Brooklyn will take on Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. The Nets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.11 points per matchup.

It was a close one, but this past Friday Brooklyn sidestepped the Detroit Pistons for a 113-111 win. Brooklyn's shooting guard James Harden did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 44 points, 14 boards, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has to be hurting after a devastating 129-107 loss at the hands of the Houston Rockets this past Saturday. The Timberwolves were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-48. The losing side was boosted by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds.

The Nets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic March 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-113. In other words, don't count Minnesota out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 11-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last ten games against Brooklyn.