Who's Playing
Atlanta Hawks @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Atlanta 2-4, New Orleans 3-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $1.15
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are taking a road trip to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Last Friday, the Hawks couldn't handle the Kings and fell 123-115.
Even though they lost, the Hawks were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 28 assists in three consecutive matches.
Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Pelicans). They came out on top against the Pacers by a score of 125-118 on Friday. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter, when New Orleans was facing a 53-40 deficit.
Zion Williamson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Pelicans as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten assists. That's the most assists Williamson has posted since back in March.
Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 2-4. As for New Orleans, with the win, they broke their three-game losing streak and moved their record to 3-3.
The Hawks are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.
The Hawks came up short against the Pelicans when the teams last played back in March, falling 116-103. Can the Hawks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a 4.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 230.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Mar 10, 2024 - New Orleans 116 vs. Atlanta 103
- Nov 04, 2023 - Atlanta 123 vs. New Orleans 105
- Feb 07, 2023 - New Orleans 116 vs. Atlanta 107
- Nov 05, 2022 - Atlanta 124 vs. New Orleans 121
- Mar 20, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. Atlanta 112
- Oct 27, 2021 - Atlanta 102 vs. New Orleans 99
- Apr 06, 2021 - Atlanta 123 vs. New Orleans 107
- Apr 02, 2021 - Atlanta 126 vs. New Orleans 103
- Mar 26, 2019 - Atlanta 130 vs. New Orleans 120
- Mar 10, 2019 - Atlanta 128 vs. New Orleans 116