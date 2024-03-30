1st Quarter Report

The Pelicans are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Pelicans lead 42-39 over the Celtics.

The Pelicans came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Boston 57-16, New Orleans 45-28

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.26

What to Know

The Pelicans will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Celtics took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pelicans, who come in off a win.

After a 141-117 finish the last time they played, the Pelicans and the Bucks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Pelicans walked away with a 107-100 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Celtics fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Hawks on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 123-122 to the Hawks on a last-minute jump shot From Dejounte Murray. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Boston was far and away the favorite.

Despite their loss, the Celtics saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 13 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The matchup was Tatum's ninth in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Derrick White, who scored 22 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

New Orleans is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 45-28 record this season. As for Boston, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 57-16.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Celtics (currently ranked second) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pelicans came up short against the Celtics when the teams last played back in January, falling 118-112. Will the Pelicans have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston is a solid 6-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.