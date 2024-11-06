Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Cleveland 8-0, New Orleans 3-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio

FanDuel SN - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.16

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. The Cavaliers will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

The Cavaliers are headed into the match having just posted their closest win since February 27th on Monday. They skirted past the Bucks 116-114.

Darius Garland had a dynamite game for the Cavaliers, going 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 39 points plus eight assists. That's the most threes Garland has posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 118-100 bruising from the Trail Blazers. New Orleans was up 35-21 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 8-0 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for New Orleans, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Cavaliers have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.1 threes per game. It's a different story for the Pelicans, though, as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Pelicans will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on New Orleans against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-6 ATS record can't hold a candle to Cleveland's 7-1.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.