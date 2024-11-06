Who's Playing
Cleveland Cavaliers @ New Orleans Pelicans
Current Records: Cleveland 8-0, New Orleans 3-5
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FanDuel SN - Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $1.16
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. The Cavaliers will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.
The Cavaliers are headed into the match having just posted their closest win since February 27th on Monday. They skirted past the Bucks 116-114.
Darius Garland had a dynamite game for the Cavaliers, going 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 39 points plus eight assists. That's the most threes Garland has posted since back in March.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 118-100 bruising from the Trail Blazers. New Orleans was up 35-21 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Cleveland pushed their record up to 8-0 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for New Orleans, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Cavaliers have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.1 threes per game. It's a different story for the Pelicans, though, as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Pelicans will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on New Orleans against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-6 ATS record can't hold a candle to Cleveland's 7-1.
Odds
Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is 223.5 points.
Series History
New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 13, 2024 - Cleveland 116 vs. New Orleans 95
- Dec 21, 2023 - New Orleans 123 vs. Cleveland 104
- Feb 10, 2023 - Cleveland 118 vs. New Orleans 107
- Jan 16, 2023 - Cleveland 113 vs. New Orleans 103
- Jan 31, 2022 - Cleveland 93 vs. New Orleans 90
- Dec 28, 2021 - New Orleans 108 vs. Cleveland 104
- Apr 11, 2021 - New Orleans 116 vs. Cleveland 109
- Mar 12, 2021 - New Orleans 116 vs. Cleveland 82
- Feb 28, 2020 - New Orleans 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- Jan 28, 2020 - New Orleans 125 vs. Cleveland 111