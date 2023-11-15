Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Dallas 8-2, New Orleans 4-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans do have the home-court advantage, but the Mavericks are expected to win by four points.

On Sunday, Dallas was able to grind out a solid victory over New Orleans, taking the game 136-124. The Mavericks pushed the score to 109-85 by the end of the third, a deficit the Pelicans cut but never quite recovered from.

The Mavericks relied on the efforts of Luka Doncic, who earned 30 points along with 9 assists, and Kyrie Irving, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 35 points and 7 assists. The matchup was Doncic's third in a row with at least 30 points.

The win makes it two in a row for Dallas and bumps their season record up to 8-2. As for New Orleans, they are on a five-game losing streak that has dropped them down to 4-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Mavericks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 124.1 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Pelicans , though, as they've been averaging only 109.1 per game. The only thing between the Mavericks and another offensive beatdown is the Pelicans. Will they be able to keep them contained? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

The Mavericks beat the Pelicans 136-124 when the teams last played on Sunday. Do the Mavericks have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pelicans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a 4-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.

Nov 12, 2023 - Dallas 136 vs. New Orleans 124

Mar 08, 2023 - New Orleans 113 vs. Dallas 106

Feb 02, 2023 - Dallas 111 vs. New Orleans 106

Jan 07, 2023 - Dallas 127 vs. New Orleans 117

Oct 25, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. Dallas 111

Feb 17, 2022 - Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 118

Dec 03, 2021 - New Orleans 107 vs. Dallas 91

Dec 01, 2021 - Dallas 139 vs. New Orleans 107

Nov 08, 2021 - Dallas 108 vs. New Orleans 92

May 12, 2021 - Dallas 125 vs. New Orleans 107

Injury Report for the Pelicans

Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee)

CJ McCollum: Out (Chest)

Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle)

Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Ribs)

Injury Report for the Mavericks