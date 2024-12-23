1st Quarter Report

The Pelicans have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 29-28 lead against the Nuggets.

The Pelicans entered the matchup with six straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it seven. Can they turn things around, or will the Nuggets hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Denver 14-11, New Orleans 5-24

What to Know

The Nuggets will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. The Nuggets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.4 points per game this season.

The Nuggets are likely headed into the game with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against the Trail Blazers on Thursday. The Nuggets lost 126-124 to the Trail Blazers on a last-minute driving layup From Anfernee Simons. The close matchup was extra heartbreaking for Denver, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

The Nuggets' loss came about despite a quality game from Nikola Jokic, who went 13 for 18 en route to 34 points plus eight assists and five rebounds. What's more, Jokic also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in October. Jamal Murray was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 24 points and nine assists.

Even though they lost, the Nuggets were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Trail Blazers only posted 29.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 104-93 to the Knicks. New Orleans was up 62-48 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Denver moved to 14-11 with that loss, which also ended their three-game winning streak. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-24.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: The Nuggets have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Pelicans, though, as they've only made 33.3% of their threes this season. Given the Nuggets' sizable advantage in that area, the Pelicans will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nuggets came up short against the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in November, falling 101-94. Can the Nuggets avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 9.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nuggets, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 232 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Denver both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.