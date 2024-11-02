3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans already have more points against the Pacers than they managed in total against the Warriors last Wednesday. Sitting on a score of 95-89, the Pelicans have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Pelicans entered the contest with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will the Pacers hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Indiana 2-3, New Orleans 2-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FanDuel SN - Indiana

FanDuel SN - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.24

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers are taking a road trip to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Pacers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They had just enough and edged the Celtics out 135-132. The win was some much needed relief for Indiana as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Pacers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Pascal Siakam, who shot 6-for-8 from long range and dropped a double-double on 29 points and 11 rebounds, and Bennedict Mathurin, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, Mathurin also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in February.

The Pacers were working as a unit and finished the game with 33 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in five consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. The game between them and the Warriors wasn't a total blowout, but with the Pelicans falling 104-89 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The matchup marked New Orleans' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Indiana's victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for New Orleans, they now also have a losing record at 2-3.

Going forward, the Pacers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Indiana's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs New Orleans over their last nine matchups.

The Pacers suffered a grim 129-102 defeat to the Pelicans in their previous meeting back in March. That contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point the Pacers were down 77-56.

Odds

Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pacers, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 232 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.