The Clippers and the Pelicans have shown up to the match, but their offenses sure haven't. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Clippers are up 22-20 over the Pelicans.

The Clippers came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Los Angeles 42-23, New Orleans 39-26

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

CBS Sports App

fuboTV



What to Know

The Clippers are 2-8 against the Pelicans since November of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Having just played yesterday, the Los Angeles Clippers will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 15th at Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Clippers, who come in off a win.

On Thursday, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Bulls on the road as they won 126-111.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Clippers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Paul George, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points and 7 assists. Bones Hyland was another key contributor, shooting 4-for-7 from downtown and dropping a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, the Pelicans' good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 116-95 to Cleveland. The Pelicans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, the Pelicans had strong showings from Zion Williamson, who almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds, and Brandon Ingram, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Williamson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Less helpful for the Pelicans was CJ McCollum's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Los Angeles' victory bumped their record up to 42-23. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 39-26.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Clippers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117 points per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging 116.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Clippers are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Los Angeles is playing as the underdog, but their 4-9 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

New Orleans is a solid 7-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.