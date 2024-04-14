1st Quarter Report

The Lakers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 28-24 lead against the Pelicans.

If the Lakers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 47-35 in no time. On the other hand, the Pelicans will have to make due with a 49-33 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Current Records: Los Angeles 46-35, New Orleans 49-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $79.04

What to Know

The Lakers and the Pelicans are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2022, but not for long. The Los Angeles Lakers will head out on the road to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Smoothie King Center. The Lakers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Friday, it was close, but the Lakers sidestepped the Grizzlies for a 123-120 win. The overall outcome was as expected, but Memphis made it much more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The Lakers relied on the efforts of Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 14 rebounds, and LeBron James, who almost dropped a double-double on 37 points and nine rebounds. Davis' performance made up for a slower game against the Timberwolves on Sunday. D'Angelo Russell, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans came tearing into Friday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they left with even more momentum. They snuck past the Warriors with a 114-109 victory. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 223 point over/under.

The Pelicans' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Trey Murphy III, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points and 2 assists.

Los Angeles is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 46-35 record this season. As for New Orleans, their win was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 49-32.

The Lakers are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

The Lakers strolled past the Pelicans when the teams last played back in February by a score of 139-122. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Orleans is a 3.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.